Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Short Interest Up 12.5% in December

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 152,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
AIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Arteris to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Arteris from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
In related news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 9,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $39,712.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,095.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:AIP opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. Arteris has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $20.63.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 55.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arteris will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
