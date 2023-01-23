Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Short Interest Up 6.3% in December

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,560,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 49,450,000 shares. Currently, 22.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Arrival by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,250,000 after buying an additional 7,899,252 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrival by 486.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,517,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrival by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival during the third quarter worth about $2,083,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrival by 130.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,799,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen cut shares of Arrival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ ARVL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,168,217. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. Arrival has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

