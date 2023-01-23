Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.21. 103,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,544. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arogo Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mangrove Partners boosted its position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Arogo Capital Acquisition by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 292,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arogo Capital Acquisition by 3.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 133,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

