Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Short Interest Down 7.7% in December

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,900 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 239,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AGX. StockNews.com raised shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Argan alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Argan by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Argan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Argan by 390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Argan by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Argan Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AGX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 117,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,364. The firm has a market cap of $516.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. Argan has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $42.15.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Argan

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.