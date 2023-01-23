Ardor Price Hits $0.0864 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $86.36 million and $2.98 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00077903 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00058838 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00011109 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001096 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00025341 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000749 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004462 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000206 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
