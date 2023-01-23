Ardevora Asset Management LLP Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $65,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,920,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,420,000 after buying an additional 137,324 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,062,000 after buying an additional 188,626 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,997,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,145,000 after buying an additional 39,757 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

MA stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $377.95. 344,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,332. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $353.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.23.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.