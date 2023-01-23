Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Short Interest Update

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days.

Aqua Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 62,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,745. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, Director David Kanen acquired 283,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,107.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,830.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aqua Metals news, Director David Kanen purchased 283,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $201,107.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 212,437 shares in the company, valued at $150,830.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Smith purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 173,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,780.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 534,245 shares of company stock worth $375,334. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,885,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 296,880 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,931,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 109,395 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 496,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 26,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 166,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 54,108 shares during the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

