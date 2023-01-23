Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $3.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.35. 1,955,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.47 and its 200 day moving average is $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $147.05.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

