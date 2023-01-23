Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Appian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.33.

Appian Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $38.61 on Friday. Appian has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,389,018 shares in the company, valued at $418,192,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,389,018 shares in the company, valued at $418,192,547.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,893.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,946,926.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 627,731 shares of company stock worth $23,493,685 and sold 7,786 shares worth $275,579. 43.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

See Also

