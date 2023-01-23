Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,800 at Credit Suisse Group

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.35) to GBX 1,800 ($21.96) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,220 ($14.89) to GBX 1,300 ($15.86) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Peel Hunt lowered Antofagasta to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.25) to GBX 1,150 ($14.03) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,210 ($14.77) to GBX 1,410 ($17.21) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a $10.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,238.69.

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

