Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Short Interest Up 7.1% in December

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,630,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 16,460,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Antero Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,710,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,086,983. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.25). Antero Resources had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 165.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 20.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

