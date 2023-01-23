Analysts Set Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Target Price at $2,003.00

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,015.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMPGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.22) to GBX 1,625 ($19.83) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,990 ($24.28) to GBX 2,000 ($24.41) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.63) to GBX 2,150 ($26.24) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2489 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.49%.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

