Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 23rd (AAPL, AGGZF, ATGFF, BEP, BMW, BP, BRLXF, DTE, EDVMF, EMRAF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 23rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $180.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$65.00.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF)

had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$46.00 to C$44.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €85.00 ($92.39) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 603 ($7.36) to GBX 636 ($7.76).

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$48.00.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €25.00 ($27.17) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from C$45.00 to C$52.00.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$61.00.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($9.76) to GBX 1,100 ($13.42).

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$58.00.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from C$0.80 to C$1.10.

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $22.00 to $26.00.

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.42) to GBX 230 ($2.81).

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to €21.00 ($22.83).

Jubilee Metals Group (OTC:JUBPF) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 19 ($0.23) to GBX 20 ($0.24).

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00.

National Grid (LON:NG.L) was given a GBX 1,100 ($13.42) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,210 ($14.77) to GBX 1,100 ($13.42).

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €11.50 ($12.50) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 27 ($0.33) to GBX 32 ($0.39).

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $51.00.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,750 ($70.16) to GBX 5,790 ($70.65).

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 37 ($0.45) to GBX 31 ($0.38).

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €36.00 ($39.13) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$26.50 to C$24.00.

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 295 ($3.60) to GBX 284 ($3.47).

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.20 ($6.74) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €122.00 ($132.61) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €120.00 ($130.43) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 270 ($3.29).

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to €25.50 ($27.72).

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 215 ($2.62) to GBX 195 ($2.38).

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €130.00 ($141.30) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($7.32) to GBX 543 ($6.63).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.