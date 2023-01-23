Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Update

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amtech Systems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amtech Systems by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Amtech Systems to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Amtech Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.02. 2,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,499. The company has a market cap of $126.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.48. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $32.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

Featured Stories

