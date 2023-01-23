Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $262.77 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $140.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.86.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

