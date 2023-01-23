AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.25.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $162.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $127.94 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,889,702 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,118,000 after acquiring an additional 585,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after acquiring an additional 523,003 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,631,000 after acquiring an additional 514,462 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

