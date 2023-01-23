American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Down 13.3% in December

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

American International Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AIG traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.70. 1,291,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,393. American International Group has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,376,000 after acquiring an additional 473,756 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,455,000 after acquiring an additional 173,366 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,879,000 after acquiring an additional 89,254 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,577,000 after acquiring an additional 694,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

