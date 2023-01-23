American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $155.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.75.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG opened at $136.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.62. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in American Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 238,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,755,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in American Financial Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

