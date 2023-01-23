American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Short Interest Down 13.5% in December

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the December 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 672,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.08. 148,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.91. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

