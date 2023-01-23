Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $89.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $84.00. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

AEE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock opened at $86.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day moving average is $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Insider Activity at Ameren

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

