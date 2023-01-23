Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,190,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,700,000 after buying an additional 795,437 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3 %

MO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.08. 2,210,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,105,312. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

