Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Short Interest Up 6.3% in December

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $51.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $68.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.47 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. On average, analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $188,440.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,141.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $2,894,012.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $188,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,141.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,278 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,118 in the last 90 days. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 750.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 573 shares of the software’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Stories

