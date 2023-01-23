Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 31.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.08.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.30. 12,038,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,748,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.27. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

