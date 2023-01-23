Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €220.00 ($239.13) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($271.74) price target on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) price target on Allianz in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($253.26) price target on Allianz in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($294.57) price target on Allianz in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($250.00) price target on Allianz in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Allianz Stock Performance

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €220.40 ($239.57) on Thursday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($181.85) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($224.78). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €205.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €185.36.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

