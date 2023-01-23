Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,316 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $44,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $157.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 147.11%.

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $582,893.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $582,893.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

