Aleph Zero (AZERO) Trading Up 9.5% This Week

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00004684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $207.29 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 195,014,285 coins. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

