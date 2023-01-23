Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,460,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 15,750,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250,445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 111,208 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,325. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

