AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 44,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGM Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

AGM Group Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of AGMH opened at $1.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. AGM Group has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $2.59.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

