AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Update

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AGC Stock Up 3.1 %

ASGLY stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. AGC has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that AGC will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

