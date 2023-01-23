Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:AVK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,190. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1172 per share. This is an increase from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK)
- Tractor Supply Company Shares Could be Headed to New Highs
- Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?
- UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.