Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:AVK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,190. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1172 per share. This is an increase from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 100.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

