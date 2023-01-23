Achain Price Reaches $0.0013 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $225,471.43 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010102 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00020844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000273 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004899 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004005 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003912 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000796 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

