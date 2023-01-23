Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $7.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.47. 3,306,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,412. The firm has a market cap of $176.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $360.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.16.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,317 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,927. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

