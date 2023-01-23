Acala Token Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $82.46 million and $3.75 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00055710 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00029844 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017727 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004355 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00225774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000790 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.12842117 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,194,601.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

