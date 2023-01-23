ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 595,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,191,833 shares.The stock last traded at $19.58 and had previously closed at $19.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at $922,796.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,372 shares of company stock worth $342,038. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

