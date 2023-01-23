Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Acquired by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FAX opened at $2.86 on Monday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.74.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

