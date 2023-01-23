Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Raised to $30.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,412. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $962,903.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

