AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO Sells $1,023,190.09 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 20,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,023,190.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares in the company, valued at $13,234,463.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 20th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 14,233 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $683,610.99.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $443,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $35,311.50.

On Monday, October 31st, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00.

AAR Stock Up 0.3 %

AAR stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.54. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. AAR had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. Research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Trading of AAR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in AAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Further Reading

