AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO Sells $1,023,190.09 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 20,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,023,190.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares in the company, valued at $13,234,463.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 20th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 14,233 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $683,610.99.
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $443,700.00.
- On Wednesday, December 28th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $35,311.50.
- On Monday, October 31st, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00.
AAR Stock Up 0.3 %
AAR stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.54. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
Institutional Trading of AAR
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in AAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
