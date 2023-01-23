65,000 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 51.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $62.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

