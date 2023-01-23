5,876 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Acquired by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $107.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.58 and its 200 day moving average is $100.44. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $112.49.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

