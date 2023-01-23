1ST Source Bank Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $142.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,530. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.98. The stock has a market cap of $338.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.