14,511 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Purchased by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.6% of Legacy CG LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.54. 145,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,406. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $136.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.93.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

