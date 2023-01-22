ZEDXION Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, ZEDXION has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. ZEDXION has a total market capitalization of $2.00 billion and approximately $1.80 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEDXION token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 56.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00418221 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,742.09 or 0.29356040 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.71 or 0.00643151 BTC.

About ZEDXION

ZEDXION was first traded on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io.

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

