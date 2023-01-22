Zambesigold (ZGD) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Zambesigold has a total market cap of $46.96 million and $22,580.11 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001854 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zambesigold has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.39 or 0.00418870 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,697.77 or 0.29411823 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.99 or 0.00649866 BTC.

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

