XRUN Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One XRUN token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001404 BTC on popular exchanges. XRUN has a market cap of $313.99 million and approximately $133,338.29 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XRUN has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 56.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00418221 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,742.09 or 0.29356040 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.71 or 0.00643151 BTC.

About XRUN

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

