Wulff Hansen & CO. Buys Shares of 1,540 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $155.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.16 and a 200-day moving average of $148.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $167.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

