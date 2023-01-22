Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Sysco makes up 0.8% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,129,000 after acquiring an additional 51,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.83 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.61.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

