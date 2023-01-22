Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 193 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.57 and a 200 day moving average of $143.04. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

