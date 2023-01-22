Wsfs Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after buying an additional 713,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 176.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $173,738,000 after buying an additional 590,013 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $204.53 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $240.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.12.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

