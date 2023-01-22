WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp Makes New $483,000 Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $291,351.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,022,954.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,306 shares of company stock valued at $32,829,469 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.8 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

MPWR opened at $397.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.23. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.