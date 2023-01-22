WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp Invests $728,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 884,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,911 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.33.

NYSE:NOC opened at $450.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $364.62 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

